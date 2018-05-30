More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Cleveland police plan to recruit more women, minorities
The Cleveland Police Department plans to hire more women and people of color to better reflect the city's demographics.
National
Missouri governor who vowed to fight scandal instead quits
On a dreary overcast day, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens stood in a light rain near the Governor's Mansion and recounted his grueling training as a Navy SEAL officer to suggest he would never quit fighting allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.
Variety
Soggy Alberto triggers mudslides, threatens dam failure
Mudslides triggered by the soggy remnants of Alberto forced evacuations below a dam and closed an interstate highway in the western mountains of North Carolina on Wednesday.
Music
In the mood for a melody, LIRR passengers sing 'Piano Man'
A group of New York commuters got together around "9 o'clock on a Saturday" and sang a rendition of Billy Joel's famous ballad, "Piano Man."
Variety
Family of teen killed in shooting launches UConn scholarship
The parents of a student killed in the mass shooting at a Florida high school have started a scholarship at the University of Connecticut in his memory.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.