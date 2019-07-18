More from Star Tribune
Twin Metals plans dry storage for waste at mine near Ely
The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine on the edge of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness said Thursday they plan to use a potentially safer dry method of storing mine waste instead of the kind of wet tailings pond more common in the industry.
West Metro
Edina City Council follows St. Louis Park's lead and votes to restore the Pledge of Allegiance
Council Member Mary Brindle said city officials had received feedback in support of adding the pledge, something not done for years.
East Metro
9 days already served is sentence for Lino Lakes man who shot and killed 2 trumpeter swans
The 25-year-old man sat in a kayak while shooting the federally protected birds.
Minneapolis
E. coli surge beaches Minneapolis milk carton boat races
Closure at Thomas Beach forces beloved tradition ashore for "portaging" races.
Local
Star Tribune reporter takes to the sky in a Blue Angels jet
Reporter Pam Louwagie got to see what it's like to perform some Blue Angels aerial stunts with pilot Lt. Cary Rickoff.