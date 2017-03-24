Hennepin County Sheriff Richard Stanek said Immigration and Customs Enforcement had misrepresented a February transfer of two individuals into ICE custody and that his department is committed to working with federal immigration agents within the limits of the law.

Hennepin County Sheriff Richard Stanek said Immigration and Customs Enforcement had misrepresented a February transfer of two individuals into ICE custody and that his department is committed to working with federal immigration agents within the limits of the law.