National
Trump mulls sending all who cross border illegally to Mexico
The Trump administration is considering a plan to immediately return to Mexico all people who cross the southern border illegally because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus
Schafer: Abrupt closing of Edina cabinet seller shows the rough times and hard decisions ahead
There's unlikely to be severance pay, unused vacation pay and maybe even no last paycheck from CliqStudios.
Coronavirus
Twin Cities hotel industry faced with plummeting demand
Hotels have high labor costs and large mortgages, which can make it difficult for owners to deal with extended periods of low occupancy.
National
Low prices, virus cited in calls to delay US oil lease sale
Low prices and concerns about the new coronavirus should postpone a Gulf of Mexico oil lease sale planned for Wednesday, environmental groups said Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Sun Country scrambles to get passengers out of Aruba and Costa Rica after borders closed
The Minnesota-based airline has stopped flying passengers into those countries and is trying to reach customers still there to ferry them out.