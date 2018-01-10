More from Star Tribune
Federer, Venus Williams roll into semifinals at Indian Wells
The seniors are rolling into the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open.
Sports
No Bull: Buffalo pulls off big upset, knocks off Arizona
Inside Buffalo's locker room hung a handwritten sign with two words: Ball Pressure.
Gophers
Sexton, Petty lead Alabama by Virginia Tech 86-83
Avery Johnson has spent plenty of time trying to convince Alabama freshman star Collin Sexton to take ownership of his play and the Crimson Tide, a message the coach has repeated frequently during his team's uneven season.
Wolves
Jokic turns in triple-double, Nuggets beat Pistons 120-113
Nikola Jokic was cool after his eighth triple-double of the season.
Gophers
Michigan plods to 61-47 win over Montana in NCAA first round
Michigan coach John Beilein didn't have to point out to his guys during the first media timeout of Thursday night's NCAA Tournament game against Montana that they had yet to score.
