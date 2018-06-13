More from Star Tribune
Local
Man chooses to live his last days on the Mississippi River
After learning he had only three months to live, Wisconsin-native Kelly Phillips took a leap of faith into the Mississippi River, literally.
Local
Wetterlings won't appeal judge's order to release documents
The family had wanted to keep some documents nonpublic.
Local
When rapes are reported and nothing happens
A Star Tribune examination of more than 1,000 recent sexual assault cases shows pervasive failings by law enforcement — neglecting to interview witnesses, collect crucial evidence, or conduct criminal background checks on suspects. Many cases were never even assigned to an investigator.
Minneapolis
University of Minnesota president's job calls for thick skin
Past presidents describe the position as inspiring, grueling and busy.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis boy, 13, drowns in Crosby mine pit lake
The boy, whose name has not been released, swept away in a strong current while trying to retrieve a Frisbee from the water.
