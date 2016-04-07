More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Hennepin deputies win round in being able to have tattoos
Union leaders hope an arbitration ruling is a step toward fewer restrictions. Tattoo policies have been a frequent discussion in law enforcement for many years.
National
The Latest: Audit suggests report to ID ineligible voters
The Latest on a legislative audit of Minnesota's voter registration system (all times local):
National
FBI asking for leads in fatal apartment explosion
The FBI is asking for help from law enforcement agencies and the public in identifying any leads about the activities and associations of the man killed in a Beaver Dam apartment explosion.
Variety
Jury awards $3.7M to former UMD women's hockey coach
A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to a former women's hockey coach who sued the University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.
Local
Moorhead man pleads guilty to killing North Dakota man
A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man who was living in his garage.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.