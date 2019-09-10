More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul police chief: 3 shootings are 'shocking' and 'outrageous'
Todd Axtell described the killings as "one of the most violent nights I have witnessed in my career."
St. Paul
Green Fleet grant helps St. Paul replace aging diesel vehicles
Environmental Initiative, a nonprofit, to cover 25% of the cost to update aging equipment.
Music
Xcel concert fans will soon face tighter limits on bags
The limits on the size and composition of bags take effect Oct. 15 and follow what the NHL team put in place in September 2018.
Local
Minnesota father hopes son's vaping injury will warn others
Vaping-associated injury has caused 21-year-old Augsburg University student to be in intensive care and on mechanical ventilation for 11 days.
South Metro
Shakopee police arrest several suspects after man was shot in the neck
A man shot in the neck was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. A number of people were arrested.