National
Biden: Racism in US is institutional, 'white man's problem'
Racism in America is an institutional "white man's problem visited on people of color," Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday, arguing that the way to attack the issue is to defeat President Donald Trump and hold him responsible for deepening the nation's racial divide.
National
US moves FEMA, Coast Guard money to fund border programs
The Department of Homeland Security is moving $271 million from other agencies such as FEMA and the U.S. Coast Guard to increase the number of beds for detained immigrants and support its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while their cases play out.
National
VA investigating patient deaths at West Virginia hospital
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said Tuesday it is investigating allegations of "potential wrongdoing" resulting in multiple patient deaths at a VA hospital in West Virginia.
Music
Lizzo's big booty balloon also has Minnesota roots
Thanks to a Burnsville company, the singer and rapper wasn't the only local on stage at the VMAs.
Variety
Defendant in major opioid case says he was helping people
Prosecutors have called Aaron Shamo the kingpin of a multimillion-dollar drug ring that shipped hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly opioid pills across the country from a suburban Utah basement.