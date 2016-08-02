In this video shot by Angela Martin, a group of citizens assist St. Paul police officers in rescuing a suicidal woman from the Dale Street Bridge over I-94 in St. Paul. The rescuers pulled the woman through a hole cut in the chain-link fence.

