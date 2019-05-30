More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Minneapolis considers limiting landlords' ability to screen tenants
Landlords say applicants' criminal, eviction and credit history is relevant.
St. Paul
St. Paul lifeguard accuses city of violating its own labor rules
Benjamin Smith says the city didn't inform him of his right to paid sick days.
Minneapolis
Federal judges dismiss two misconduct lawsuits against Minneapolis, St. Paul police
One was a suit brought by a man who had been detained and tased at a Vikings game and another arrested protesting the death of Philando Castile.
Local
Big freeway closings this weekend: I-35W in south suburbs, I-94 in Woodbury
Buses will fill in for trains on portions of the Blue Line.
West Metro
USB cables sold at Target recalled after users burn fingers
Recall comes after users report devices sparking or catching fire.