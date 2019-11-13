Isak Abdirahman Aden was killed July 2 after a standoff in Eagan in which he at times held a gun to his head and refused orders to move away from it. According to a report released Wednesday, Aden was shot after authorities say he picked up the gun, raised his arm and fired as officers initiated a plan to take him into custody.

