Growing cash in Vikings stadium fund needs more state guidance, audit says
The U.S. Bank Stadium reserve account is expected to grow to nearly $200 million by 2023, meriting more legislative oversight, a financial audit suggested.
Squad video shows July shooting after armed standoff in Eagan
Isak Abdirahman Aden was killed July 2 after a standoff in Eagan in which he at times held a gun to his head and refused orders to move away from it. According to a report released Wednesday, Aden was shot after authorities say he picked up the gun, raised his arm and fired as officers initiated a plan to take him into custody.
Isak Aden was fatally shot on July 2 after he threatened a woman with a gun and held police at bay
Free beer and cuddles with a kitten? Minnesota nonprofits aim to draw $21 million in donations for Give to the Max Day
Nonprofits hope to break state's record on Give to the Max Day
Bloomington gets ready to set water park tax plan in motion
City leaders are expected to grant key approvals for the deal next month.