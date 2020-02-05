More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Czech central bank lifts key interest rate to tame inflation
The Czech Republic's central bank has surprisingly raised its key interest rate by a quarter-point to 2.25% in response to higher inflation rates, a move that's helped lift the country's currency to its highest level against the euro since 2012.
National
Trump courts black voters, but opposition remains deep
President Donald Trump took African American guests to his State of the Union speech, ran a Super Bowl ad boasting how he's making the criminal justice system more equitable for black people and portrayed himself as the champion of education and job opportunities for people of color.
National
This week's American turmoil, seen through allies' eyes
the nation's third-ever impeachment trial.
National
Lagarde: Central banks have less room to combat a downturn
European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde has warned that the world's central banks have less room to stimulate the economy in case there's a recession.
National
Modi says Indian Muslims had nothing to fear in new law
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament on Thursday that Indian Muslims had nothing to fear from a new citizenship law and accused opposition parties…