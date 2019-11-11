The decommissioned Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, MN is lit once a year to honor the 29 men who died in the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. On November 10, 2019 the 44th anniversary of the shipwreck was honored.

