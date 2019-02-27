More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Wisconsin QB Hornibrook leaving after 3 years as starter
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is transferring after three seasons as the starter.
Gophers
Gophers need more from their veterans, especially on the road
Jordan Murphy, Amir Coffey and Dupree McBrayer have gone cold, with the Gophers fighting for an NCAA bid.
Sports
Live on the web: Four section tinal hockey games tonight
Section finals begin in boys' hockey tonight, and four games will be available through livestreams. In Section 8AA, Moorhead and Brainerd will meet at Sanford…
Wolves
Bucks, Kings collaborate to address social injustice
Nearly a year after police fatally shot an unarmed black man in Sacramento and a series of protests ensued in California's capital, the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks collaborated on a daylong summit Wednesday to address social injustice and encourage engagement and thoughtful discussions to try to bring about change.
Vikings
The Latest: Shurmur gives Manning vote of confidence
The Latest on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine (all times local):