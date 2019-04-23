More from Star Tribune
MN United
After loss, Loons must regroup for midweek game vs. L.A. Galaxy
A loons team that added five new starters this season to improve a leaky defense surrendered goals within three minutes of each other three times in the past two games.
Twins
Carrasco injures knee in Indians' 3-1 loss to Marlins
Pablo López allowed just two hits in his longest start this season and Jorge Alfaro homered on reliever Neil Ramírez's first pitch, moments after Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco left with another injury in the Miami Marlins' 3-1 win over the Indians on Tuesday night.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Sabathia nearing 3,000 Ks, Snell's toe a go
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:SABATHIA'S STRIKEOUTSYankees pitcher CC Sabathia needs six strikeouts to join Randy Johnson and Steve Carlton as the…
MN United
Preview: Loons vs. L.A. Galaxy
LOONS gameday7 p.m. vs. L.A. Galaxy • Allanz Field • FSN Plus, 1500-AMOpara, Ibarra ready to returnPreview: United is without suspended MF Jan Gregus and…
Wolves
Leonard has 27 as Raptors rout Magic 115-96, clinch series
Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points, Pascal Siakam added 24 and the Toronto Raptors used another stifling defensive effort to beat the Orlando Magic 115-96 on Tuesday night, winning their first-round playoff series in five games.