More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
AP source: Florida's Callaway fails drug test at NFL combine
Former Florida receiver Antonio Callaway failed a drug test at the NFL combine, a mistake that could damage his draft status.
Twins
Pirates-Tigers become 28th postponement in majors this year
Steady rain forced the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers to postpone the opener of their three-game interleague series on Tuesday.
Outdoors
Opening day blues: Ice expected on some northern lakes for opener
With the walleye opener roughly three weeks away, ice-out on Minnesota lakes is lagging well behind compared to historic averages.
Wolves
Ricky Rubio's play points to winning ways in NBA postseason
A poised and productive Ricky Rubio has been smiling and laughing, masterfully running Utah's offense in his matchup with Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.
Wolves
Thunder G Westbrook gets fine, tech for confronting Gobert
Russell Westbrook has been fined $10,000 and assessed a postgame technical foul for initiating a confrontation with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert on Monday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.