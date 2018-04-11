More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Business
Mountain Valley Pipeline proposes expansion into N. Carolina
Developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline announced plans Wednesday to extend the project currently proposed to carry natural gas through West Virginia and Virginia into North Carolina.
Nation
Feds propose dropping songbird from endangered species list
The Kirtland's warbler, a colorful songbird that was nearly wiped out by habitat loss and a wily rival, has bounced back and is ready for removal from the endangered species list, federal officials said Wednesday.
Nation
Judge weighs arguments in ex-Army couple's resentencing
A federal judge whose initial sentences for an ex-Army couple convicted of child endangerment were thrown out for being too lenient heard arguments Wednesday at a resentencing hearing that revisited graphic details of the years of abuse.
National
The Latest: Greitens decries 'political witch hunt'
The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):
Nation
The Latest: Defense argues for convicted ex-military couple
The Latest on the resentencing of a former Army major and his wife convicted of physically abusing their three young foster children (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.