Music
The Stray Cats in mostly fine form on 1st album in 26 years
Stray Cats, "40" (Surfdog/BMG)After 26 years, the Stray Cats are back with a new album. And the seasoned felines are in mostly fine form.The boys…
Variety
Exeter alumni demand more from school over sex abuse claims
A prominent New Hampshire prep school has failed to deliver promised reforms after a slew of complaints accusing staff members of sexual misconduct that dated back decades, an alumni group alleged.
Variety
Victim's mother angry over possible bail for officer
The mother of a Mississippi murder victim is protesting a prosecutor's discussion of possible bail for the police officer charged with killing her daughter.
National
Ex-pro football player held for murder trial in child death
A 28-year-old former pro football player is headed to trial in state court on murder and 19 felony child abuse and neglect charges in the death of his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter.
Nation
'American Taliban' John Walker Lindh to be released
John Walker Lindh, the young Californian who became known as the American Taliban after he was captured by U.S. forces in the invasion of Afghanistan in late 2001, is set to go free after nearly two decades in prison.