Police say 10 wounded following shooting at New Jersey bar
New Jersey police say 10 people have been wounded following a shooting at a Trenton bar.
Home & Garden
Young homebuyers scramble as prices rise faster than incomes
For millennials looking to buy their first home, the hunt feels like a race against the clock.
Japan welcomes Trump with a charm campaign, golf and sumo
Under the threat of potentially devastating U.S. tariffs on autos, Japan is ready to roll out the newest phase of its charm offensive targeting President Donald Trump as it welcomes him on a state visit tailor-made to his whims and ego.
The Latest: Judge halts plan to build parts of border wall
The Latest on U.S. judge blocking President Donald Trump from building sections of a border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency (all times local):
Judge blocks Trump from building sections of border wall
A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump from building key sections of his border wall with money secured under his declaration of a national emergency, delivering what may prove a temporary setback.