Housing
Road to homeownership gets rockier this spring as rates rise
Higher mortgage rates are making the already challenging task of buying an affordable home even tougher for many Americans this spring.
Nation
Wind-whipped wildfires destroy homes, prompt evacuations
Firefighters are battling massive wildfires that have destroyed homes and other buildings in parts of Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma.
Nation
Pot holiday traces roots to 5 California high school stoners
Friday is April 20, or 4/20. That's the numerical code for marijuana's high holiday, a celebration and homage to pot's enduring and universal slang for smoking.
Nation
Edmunds: How straight talk can land you a good car deal
The difference between a good and a great deal may simply come down to a few things that you tell your salesperson in the days leading up to your purchase.
Variety
Parenting of the future: Many embryos, each with DNA profile
So you want to have a baby.
