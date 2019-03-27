More from Star Tribune
Man awaiting bond hearing hits lawyer in Florida courtroom
A public defender was taken to the hospital after a defendant in court punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground during a bond hearing in Fort Lauderdale.
Music
English beat founder 'Ranking Roger' Charlery dies at 56
Musician "Ranking Roger" Charlery, singer with ska band The English Beat, has died at the age of 56.
National
Amid lengthy business feuds, Avenatti charged with fraud
Even before federal prosecutors unsealed charges against Michael Avenatti, the lawyer best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in legal battles against President Donald Trump was facing legal scrutiny for his business practices.
TV & Media
Backlash, questions follow dismissal of Jussie Smollett case
Prosecutors still insist Jussie Smollett faked a racist, anti-gay attack on himself in the hopes that the attention would advance his acting career. The "Empire" star still says he was assaulted by two men late at night in downtown Chicago.
National
Justices reject new colleague's arguments in fraud case
The Supreme Court is rejecting arguments made by Justice Brett Kavanaugh when he was an appeals court judge in a case involving securities fraud.