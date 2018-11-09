More from Star Tribune
Fatal school bus crash video shows driver cross 3 lanes
Video of a New Jersey school bus crash that killed a teacher and student and injured dozens of others last spring shows the driver veering across three lanes of traffic on Interstate 80.
Nation
Bodies found in burnt cars as Calif. fire incinerates town
Five people were found dead in their burned-out vehicles after a Northern California wildfire incinerated most of a town of about 30,000 people with flames that moved so fast there was nothing firefighters could do, authorities said Friday.
Variety
Court fight likely in 10-year-old girl's homicide case
When a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl was charged with homicide this week in the death of an infant, it was a rare — but not unprecedented — case of adult charges being filed against someone so young.
Nation
Colorado Uber driver pleads not guilty in death of passenger
An Uber driver charged with murder in the shooting of a passenger on a Denver interstate has pleaded not guilty.
National
Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was indicted Friday on charges carrying a potential mandatory penalty of life in prison.