A little more than five years ago, Guadalupe Galeno-Hernandez was a south Minneapolis 13-year-old fighting for her life after a gangster's bullet pierced her neck. Now a budding poet who dreams of teaching elementary schoolchildren, on Tuesday night she joined classmates at their high school graduation.

