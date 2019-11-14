Getting two dozen South African singers to Minnesota was a pricey proposition. To help, members of the Minnesota Chorale and the Minnesota Orchestra offered up beds in their guest rooms and seats at their dining room tables. For some, the weeklong stay was a continuation of friendships that sparked during that first rehearsal and persisted via Facebook Messenger.

Getting two dozen South African singers to Minnesota was a pricey proposition. To help, members of the Minnesota Chorale and the Minnesota Orchestra offered up beds in their guest rooms and seats at their dining room tables. For some, the weeklong stay was a continuation of friendships that sparked during that first rehearsal and persisted via Facebook Messenger.