Variety
US panel backs wider use of fish oil to prevent heart attack
Government health experts on Thursday recommended broader use of a prescription-strength fish oil drug to help many more patients at risk for heart attack, stroke and related health problems.
National
Ethics reviewing Florida Rep. Hastings over staff relations
The House Ethics Committee says it is investigating veteran Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings' relationship with his longtime girlfriend, who works on his staff.
Variety
Texas baby born without much of his skin finally goes home
A baby boy born in Texas without much of his skin is finally at home after months of treatment involving grafts of skin grown in a lab from his own cells.
National
Florida gun activists rally amid California school shooting
Dozens of students from across Florida descended on their state Capitol demanding action on gun control Thursday, a day when a deadly school shooting in California prompted panic, helplessness and determination.
National
Nielsen says 13.8 million watched impeachment hearing
An estimated 13.8 million people watched live coverage of diplomats William Taylor and George Kent on the first day of the House's public impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump.