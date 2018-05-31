More from Star Tribune
Dozens hurt, 3 critical, after storm slams North Dakota city
More than two dozen people were hurt, at least three critically, when a violent storm whipped through a northwestern North Dakota city overnight, overturning recreational vehicles and tossing mobile homes, officials said Tuesday.
Local
Wisconsin cranberry, tart cherry production declines
Wisconsin apple growers had a productive year in 2017, but cranberry and tart cherry producers faced more challenges.
Local
As rental scooters arrive, Mpls. City Council moves to regulate use
The city's ordinance would mostly deal with how to regulate the public right of way, like where a scooters should be parked and creating a license agreement with operators.
East Metro
St. Paul dramatically limits use of K-9s after attack on bystander
After bystander attacked by loose police dog, chief and mayor order changes.
National
Republican Nicholson's Democratic past aired in new ad
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson's past as a Democrat is being used against him in a television ad that began airing Tuesday and mines footage of him speaking in support of abortion rights when he was head of the national College Democrats.
