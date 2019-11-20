More from Star Tribune
Trump July 26 call mostly focused on rapper, Sondland says
Ambassador Gordon Sondland says a July cellphone call with President Donald Trump "primarily discussed" rapper A$AP Rocky, who was imprisoned in Sweden earlier this year.
National
Trump directed Ukraine quid pro quo, key witness says
Ambassador Gordon Sondland told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine at the "express direction" of President Donald Trump and pushed for a political "quid pro quo" with Kyiv because it was what Trump wanted.
National
Pence aide denies discussion of link in Ukraine aid holdup
A top aide to Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that a conversation described by U.S. European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland about a link between military aid for Ukraine and investigations "never happened."
National
Wisconsin poll shows 40% support for removal of Trump
The support for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office appears to be decreasing in Wisconsin, a key swing state in the 2020 election.
National
Milwaukee Mayor Barrett to seek fifth term in office
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he is running for a fifth term in office.