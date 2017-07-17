Zach Damond, 22, whose father was to be married to Justine in August, spoke with Women's March Minnesota about the shooting of Justine Damond. Video by Pat Pheifer, Star Tribune

Zach Damond, 22, whose father was to be married to Justine in August, spoke with Women's March Minnesota about the shooting of Justine Damond. Video by Pat Pheifer, Star Tribune