Ja'Mira Haynes recorded a video with her son Alex when she found him crying about his dad who is serving in the Army in the Middle East. She said she recorded it to share with friends on Facebook that were making light of the conflict with Iran by posting memes about WWIII.

Ja'Mira Haynes recorded a video with her son Alex when she found him crying about his dad who is serving in the Army in the Middle East. She said she recorded it to share with friends on Facebook that were making light of the conflict with Iran by posting memes about WWIII.