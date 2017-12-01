A snowy owl somehow came through the exhaust venting system at Alakef Coffee/City Girl Coffee Company and into the cold-chaff collector. With the help of Wildwoods in Duluth the owl was rescued and taken to Wildwoods to be rehabilitated. Provided by Alakef.com, Citygirlcoffee.com

