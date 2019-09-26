More from Star Tribune
Minnesotans' income grew faster than inflation last year, while inequality expanded slightly
Latest Census survey shows more effects from retiring baby boomers.
Variety
Priest who sexually abused boys in Wisconsin gets 30 years
A former priest accused of sexually assaulting young boys in Wisconsin decades ago has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Minneapolis
Several 'Eat Street' restaurants in Minneapolis violated federal pay law, U.S. labor officials say
The 15 eateries on or just off Nicollet Avenue owe 162 employees $367,359 in back wages and damages.
Local
Snowplow drivers trained in dryland rodeo
More than 50 snowplow drivers trained in an empty parking lot near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Drivers will help maintain roads for St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey and Hennepin counties.
Duluth
Clay for a day: UMD tennis gets rare shot at Glensheen's natural clay court
The Duluth mansion's natural clay court is one of two left in the state.