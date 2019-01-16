More from Star Tribune
Fastenal: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
WINONA, Minn. _ Fastenal Co. (FAST) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $168.8 million.The Winona, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 59 cents…
Local
Girl accused of stabbing father over online relationship
A 14-year-old Kenosha County girl is accused of stabbing her father in the face after they argued about her online relationship.
Local
U of M is testing 'smart' pills to give cancer patients a nudge
University pharmacists are attaching digital sensors to chemotherapy pills to detect when cancer patients are forgetting or falling behind on tumor-killing medications.
Local
Fatal crash shuts down part of Hwy. 610 in Maple Grove
One vehicle was involved in the crash at Elm Creek Boulevard
Minneapolis
Thor Companies runs into financial bind, raising questions
It comes months after the state's largest minority-owned company moved into a new North Side headquarters partially funded by Hennepin County.
