Golf
Early start at Masters as Molinari 2 ahead of Woods, Finau
Tiger Woods waking up early Sunday morning to play the final round of the Masters ordinarily would mean he is at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Gophers
Minnesota Duluth wins 2nd straight NCAA title, beating UMass 3-0
Parker Mackay had a goal and an assist, Hunter Shepard stopped 18 shots and Minnesota Duluth won its second straight college hockey title, beating Massachusetts 3-0 on Saturday night.
Twins
Twins don't get much, but it's enough to beat Tigers 4-3
The Twins used five singles and seven walks to beat Detroit. Eddie Rosario's two-run single did the most damage.
Wild
MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche beat Flames to even series
Nathan MacKinnon came through in the clutch for the Colorado Avalanche — and again showed why he's one of the NHL's best players.
Twins
Brewers go for series sweep against Dodgers
Milwaukee Brewers (10-5, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8, second in the NL West)Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers:…