Vikings safety Harrison Smith was honored this past week by being chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against San Francisco. Although he appreciates the acknowledgement, he gave credit to the "collective unit" that he plays with as he can't do his job without them.

Vikings safety Harrison Smith was honored this past week by being chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against San Francisco. Although he appreciates the acknowledgement, he gave credit to the "collective unit" that he plays with as he can't do his job without them.