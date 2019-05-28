More from Star Tribune
Twins
LEADING OFF: Smeltzer's amazing story, Paxton vs Paddack
A look at what's happening around the majors today:CONGRATSThe inspiring story of Twins pitcher Devin Smeltzer is sure to spread following his dazzling debut in…
Gophers
New agent rule leaves college basketball player in limbo
The new NCAA rule designed to help players explore their NBA draft potential by allowing them to sign with an agent and still return to school surprisingly doesn't apply to all college players.
Wild
Big or small, Bruins defense making it happen in playoffs
The Boston Bruins are a case study in extremes on the blue line.
Vikings
Gruden challenges Antonio Brown during Raiders offseason
Antonio Brown's credentials were well established long before he arrived in Oakland as the Raiders new No. 1 receiver.
Wolves
Toronto's Jurassic Park adds college vibe to NBA Finals
There's nothing quite like Jurassic Park anywhere else in the NBA.