Nation
Super Typhoon Yutu hits Northern Marianas with 180 mph winds
Super Typhoon Yutu is crossing over the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands producing damaging winds, flooding and high surf.
Variety
Report: Efforts to suck carbon from air must be ramped up
The nation needs to ramp up efforts to suck heat-trapping gases out of the air to fight climate change, a new U.S. report said.
Variety
The Latest: Health chief doesn't see wider threat from virus
The Latest on a fatal viral outbreak in New Jersey (all times local):
Nation
Kansas man guilty in death of boy found encased in concrete
A Kansas man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the horrific abuse and slaying of a 3-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete in the laundry room of his home four months after his death.
Nation
The Latest: Shop owner to share part of bonus with employees
The Latest on the Mega Millions lottery jackpot (all times local):
