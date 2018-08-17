More from Star Tribune
National
The Latest: Ellison says he won't quit race amid abuse claim
The Latest on Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison's response to an allegation of domestic abuse (all times local):
South Metro
Minneapolis lawyer pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering in porn troll scheme
The charges stem from an elaborate scheme to seed the internet with porn and seek legal settlements from those who downloaded the copyrighted videos.
East Metro
Inmate makes court appearance in Stillwater prison officer's killing
Edward Johnson entered no plea to first-degree murder charges.
Local
Slo-mo fun at some of the Twin Cities' best splash pads
Splash pads are the new summer fad popping up in parks. Touted as safer than pools, they're free, and interactive.
