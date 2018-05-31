More from Star Tribune
MN United
Japan coach plays it safe in naming 23-man World Cup squad
Japan coach Akira Nishino is relying heavily on veteran players with previous World Cup experience in his 23-man squad for the tournament.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Astros head home to face red-hot Red Sox
A look at what's happening around baseball today:TEST OF THE CHAMPIONAfter wrapping up a series at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, Jose Altuve and the…
Wild
Column: Big hits, big goals and a big win for Capitals
Winning a Stanley Cup isn't meant to be easy, something that even the novice hockey fans in Las Vegas now surely understand.
Twins
Stripling, Kemp lead Dodgers to 8-2 win over Phillies
Ross Stripling is surprising even himself with the way he's piling up strikeouts lately.
Twins
Chirinos' two-run single completes Rangers' rally in 7-6 win
Even without injured stars Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus, catcher Robinson Chirinos still sees plenty of potential in the Texas Rangers' lineup.
