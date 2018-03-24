More from Star Tribune
Wild
McDavid nets 2, grabs scoring lead as Oilers beat Kings 3-2
Connor McDavid had two goals to take over the NHL scoring lead, and the Edmonton Oilers held off the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
Gophers
Texas wins NCAA swimming championship
The Longhorns surged past California and Indiana in the closest finish in 16 years, scoring 449 points to beat the Bears (437.5) and the Hoosiers (422).
Gophers
Gophers finish 15th in NCAA men's swim meet
A strong final day lifted the Gophers to 67 points. Three individuals — Conner McHugh, Bowe Becker and Nick Yang — advanced to the championship or consolation finals.
Sports
Minnesota Duluth edges Air Force for spot in Frozen Four
The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead in the first period and shut down the upstart Falcons.
Gophers
Coyle says only a few have resume for U hockey job
Coyle wouldn't say if the coach would have to have university ties, but he indicated the job and its demands aren't for everyone.
