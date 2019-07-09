More from Star Tribune
North Metro
African drum class aims to equip aspiring Minnesota college students with skills to succeed
Summer college-prep program for low-income and aspiring first-generation college
Local
North Dakota hockey's career leading scorer dies at 48
Greg Johnson played for the Sioux from 1989 to 1993 and is also the school's reigning leader in assists.
Minneapolis
6 injured, 3 critically, in N. Mpls. bus stop crash; van driver freed
Two others who were hurt were transported to HCMC; the extent of their injuries was not known after the crash this morning at Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue. The mangled shelter and broken glass covered the sidewalk at the bus stop in front of a strip mall.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis man accused of raping two women while out on bail for earlier sex assault
A judge set his bail at $75,000 in December. He picked up two women on Lake Street months later and raped both of them, according to prosecutors.
South Metro
West St. Paul police are investigating a possible homicide
A friend found a 21-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds in his apartment.