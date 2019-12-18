More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Here's why Kendricks not making Pro Bowl doesn't make sense
By any metric, Eric Kendricks is having a career year with an NFL-leading 12 pass deflections by a linebacker and 30 run stops (6th) while coming off one of his best games against the Chargers.
Gophers
YE 2019
A flip, a fling and a fist pump that seemed lost forever.Simone Biles, Kawhi Leonard and Tiger Woods took their best shot. So did ace…
Gophers
Together already: Gophers 2020 football recruits have started their bonding
After committing to Minnesota, many of the newest Gophers football players have stayed together through social media and group chats, in addition to reuniting for the Wisconsin game to experience "College GameDay."
Gophers
Gophers open signing day by getting linebacker who'd commited to Boston College
The Gophers flipped linebacker Jah Joyner, a former Boston College commit Wednesday, one of the surprises at the start of a three-day early signing period.
Gophers
College football decision day: Different paths, same goal
Three stories with Gophers ties: A scholarship player, a preferred walk-on and late offer to a player still considering his options.