Lamb hits first HR in more than a year, D-backs top Rockies
An All-Star in 2017, Jake Lamb missed more than half of last season with a shoulder injury that required surgery. Then early this season, he strained his quadriceps and missed almost three months.
Renfroe, Margot power Padres past Dodgers 3-1
Hunter Renfroe struck out in his first two at-bats, hardly suggesting he might be on tap to play the hero role for a second consecutive day.
LEADING OFF: Carrasco treated, Epstein backs Maddon
A look at what's happening around the majors today:COOKIE HEALINGIndians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is being treated for leukemia, and he says it's going to make…
US looks to complete its French summer with a final win
The United States is about to conclude its summer in France with an opportunity to further cement its place as the best team on the international stage.
Nido, angry Mets edge Phils 6-5 after 4 HBP in heated game
Todd Frazier got hit near the left elbow by an 85 mph changeup and was clearly annoyed.