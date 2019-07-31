More from Star Tribune
Laile Vang, killed in home invasion, is seen in YouTube videos
Laile Vang, who was killed Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Lake Hallie, Wis., published several videos to YouTube in 2014, including greetings to a pen pal and lessons in the Hmong language.
Vikings
Thielen says high expectations usually don't lead to success
Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen believes that the best way to improve on an individual level is to work on things that are uncomfortable.
Sheriff: Wis. murders could be emulation of Closs family
A motive remains unclear, but investigators believe Ritchie German Jr., may have been trying to kidnap woman.
Vikings
Jordan Taylor: 'I'm a fan of Kubiak's offense'
Vikings wide receiver Jordan Taylor says it's helpful he's already familiar with Gary Kubiak's system, and that it's critical for players to be versatile when they run it.
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 78
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast