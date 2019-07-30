More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Sheriff: Wis. man who killed 4 may have sought to imitate Closs kidnapping
A motive for the shootings at two Chippewa Falls area residences remains unclear, but investigators believe Ritchie German Jr., may have been trying to kidnap a woman at one house.
North Metro
Murder suspect surrenders after chase, manhunt in north metro
An intense manhunt unfolded in a neighborhood on the Columbia Heights-Fridley border where officers went yard to yard in search of a murder suspect.
Local
State Fair organizers, police say they're prepared after Gilroy shooting
Law enforcement, city officials and event staff plan for range of emergencies during festival season.
Duluth
Former Tower, Minn., mayor, city clerk charged with criminal misconduct
The charges stem from an effort to remove a muckraking journalist from a public commission.
Local
John Greenman, World War II bomber pilot who got Northwestern National Bank back up after massive fire, dies at 96
John Greenman flew 22 missions as a World World II bomber pilot, including 16 missions as pilot of the 10-member crew of the B-24 Liberator…