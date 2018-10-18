More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
4th former Walker Cabinet secretary slams Wisconsin governor
A fourth former Cabinet secretary in Gov. Scott Walker's administration is slamming the Republican incumbent, releasing a letter Thursday signed by two others calling for the election of Democrat Tony Evers.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis
Wisconsin sheriff calls for 100 volunteers to help search for 13-year-old Jayme
The teen has been missing since early Monday, when her parents were fatally shot in the family's home.
National
Ex-FBI agent gets 4 years in prison for leaking documents
A former FBI agent in Minnesota who admitted to leaking classified defense documents to a reporter was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison.
Books
Little Free Library founder dies, leaving a legacy of helping cities 'one book at a time'
A decade after Todd Bol built the first little library, more than 75,000 of them have popped up on the front lawns of houses in 88 countries.
