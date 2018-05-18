More from Star Tribune
Gunman opens fire in Texas high school, killing 10 people
A 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at a Houston-area high school Friday, killing 10 people, most of them students, authorities said. It was the nation's deadliest such attack since the massacre in Florida that gave rise to a campaign by teens for gun control.
The Latest: Pence says Trump acting to improve school safety
The Latest on a shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas (all times local):
Phone data-leak company: No record of location-data abuse
A California company is confirming that a flaw in its website allowed outsiders to pinpoint the location of nearly any mobile phone in the United…
2nd suspect sought in Israeli flag vandalism in Philadelphia
Charges have been rescinded against a man accused of splattering red paint on an Israeli flag in Philadelphia because prosecutors say a second suspect was involved.
Conservatives revolt, sinking farm bill in U.S. House
It came as the House Freedom Caucus wanted to slow the momentum of bipartisan immigration legislation to help young "Dreamers."
