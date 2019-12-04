More from Star Tribune
Drug can curb dementia's delusions, researchers find
A drug that curbs delusions in Parkinson's patients did the same for people with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia in a study that was stopped early because the benefit seemed clear.
National
Judge sets Sept. 14 trial date for R. Kelly's state trial
A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered singer R. Kelly to stand trial on one of four sexual abuse cases on Sept. 14, but it remains unclear which of the cases prosecutors will take to trial first.
Home & Garden
'Tis the season: Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lights up
NEW YORK —One of the brightest signs of the holiday season is coming to light. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is getting officially turned on…
National
ACLU sues St. Paul, saying police refused to provide data
The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union sued the city of St. Paul on Wednesday, saying the police department has improperly withheld public data about its policing activities in the community.
Variety
Man charged with throwing dog from bridge
A Florida man was arrested Tuesday following accusations that he threw a pit bull off a bridge, authorities said.