Congressman apologizes for yelling, 'Go back to Puerto Rico'
A Missouri congressman has apologized for yelling "go back to Puerto Rico" at Democrats on the House floor during a heated debate over the partial government shutdown.
Anthony Rapp hopes he did his part to 'change the culture'
Actor Anthony Rapp says he came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey because he feared assaults could "keep happening" if he said nothing.
Researchers come face to face with huge great white shark
Two shark researchers who came face to face with what could be one of the largest great whites ever recorded are using their encounter as an opportunity to push for legislation that would protect sharks in Hawaii.
Bad math: Software error tweaks grades in N Carolina schools
A software error caused public school students around North Carolina to receive incorrect end-of-term grades this school year, state education officials said.
