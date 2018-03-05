More from Star Tribune
National
Trump owns up to making things up
President Donald Trump has owned up to making things up.
Variety
Snow science: Crystal clues to climate change, watersheds
Capturing snowflakes isn't as easy as sticking out your tongue.
Variety
St. Patrick's parade in Boston won't let anti-war vets march
Boston's popular St. Patrick's Day parade is all about veterans — but not all who've served in uniform will be allowed to march this weekend.
Variety
Bartender accused of selling alcohol to woman, 20, sentenced
A former Cleveland bartender accused of selling alcohol to a 20-year-old woman who was critically injured falling from a balcony on St. Patrick's Day in 2016 has been sentenced to probation and community service.
Variety
Officials investigate water park air duct collapse
Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.
