UK police: Bridge attacker had been jailed for terror crimes
A man imprisoned six years for terrorism offenses before his release last year stabbed several people in London on Friday, two fatally, before being tackled by members of the public and then fatally shot by officers on London Bridge.
World
More bodies from capsized migrant ship are reported found
The Italian news agency ANSA says Italy's coast guard has recovered seven bodies from the capsizing of a migrant boat a week ago and spotted at least eight others.
World
The Latest: Police ID London Bridge attacker as ex-convict
The Latest on an incident in London Bridge (all times local):
World
AP Explains: Mexico president raises hopes, ruffles feathers
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office one year ago, vowing to transform Mexico. He has focused on austerity and fighting corruption because corrupt, high-living politicians have angered Mexicans perhaps more than anything else. He pledged a presidency close to the people, without privileges for officials, with punishment for the corrupt, with safety and economic wellbeing for all. One year later, how is AMLO, as he is known, doing?
World
Albania's search for quake victims ends; death toll up to 51
The search and rescue operation for earthquake survivors in Albania has ended, the prime minister said Saturday, with the death toll at 51 and no more bodies believed to be in the ruins.